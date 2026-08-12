Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Josh Passell's avatar
Josh Passell
2h

This helps put Eric Swalwell’s dalliance with Fang Fang in tawdry perspective. Victor Davis Hanson tells the story of having once met Ms. Fang. He had written something critical of China, which led her to knock at his office door. A door he kept wide open, he hastens to say. Her first effort to change his mind was honeyed in tone. But when it became clear he was not for sale—at any price—her tone changed to vinegar, or an even stronger acid. Only a "stupid, narcissistic idiot” would have fallen for her shtik, Hanson concludes. That defines Swalwell to a T, but what’s Danny K. Davis’s excuse?

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Thomas Peariso's avatar
Thomas Peariso
3h

Turncoat congressmen?, senators working hand & hand with the enemy or just to stupid too know, I'll say they new. Proably sold out for money , because they don't love Amerca.

Can we save our Republic? Or have we gone to far to repair?

Another grea

greatgreat article Natalie always on top of things.

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