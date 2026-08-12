Chinese students were placed inside U.S. congressional offices through a years-long program where they were entrusted with work ranging from constituent correspondence to congressional briefings on sensitive U.S.-China matters to drafting speeches for congressmen, according to Chinese-language university records reviewed for this investigation.

One participant was unusually explicit about what the opportunity represented.

Beijing International Studies University graduate student Zhang Xiaoyi described her time on Capitol Hill as a rare opportunity for “citizen external propaganda.”

Other participants went on to advise senior Chinese Communist Party and government bodies on how Congress functions, how it shapes U.S. policy, and how Beijing should respond.

The congressional internships were part of a broader “U.S. Government Internship Program” that Chinese universities operated with the Midwest U.S.-China Association and its Chicago Education Center.

That organization later became the United States Heartland China Association, or USHCA, which is now under investigation by the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party over concerns that its relationships with organizations tied to Beijing’s United Front apparatus could facilitate malign Chinese influence in the United States.

THE PROGRAM

Records from the Communication University of China show that the school signed a formal cooperation agreement with the Midwest U.S.-China Association’s Chicago Education Center to send students into American government institutions.

CUC’s official 2019 announcement called it the “U.S. Government Internship Program” and explicitly offered placements in Washington congressional offices, along with Illinois state and Chicago government offices.

CUC conducted an initial screening and forwarded selected students to the Midwest U.S.-China Association. The association then interviewed candidates alongside the university.

Applicants were permitted to select two government offices where they preferred to work, before final placement was determined by the Midwest U.S.-China Association and participating office.

Students paid approximately $4,000 to participate, covering application costs, housing and program supervision.

And it wasn’t a one-off program.

CUC was promoting the operation by 2016, when the university hosted the executive vice president of the Midwest U.S.-China Association to explain the government internship program to students.

By 2020, CUC was still advertising placements in “Washington congressional offices.” Students again selected preferred offices.

Renmin University of China also participated.

Renmin records describe an institutional “U.S. Government Internship Program,” and university officials held discussions in the United States about increasing available internship positions, appointing internship mentors and improving conditions for participating Renmin students.

Renmin later included the American government internship program among its formal undergraduate educational initiatives.

“CITIZEN EXTERNAL PROPAGANDA”

That objective appears openly in Xinhua’s own coverage of the program.

Zhang Xiaoyi, the Beijing International Studies University graduate student who participated as a congressional intern, described the placement as something more than professional training.

She called congressional service an opportunity for “citizen external propaganda.”

The Chinese term 外宣, or waixuan, refers to external-facing propaganda or publicity directed toward audiences outside China.

Zhang said the congressional placements allowed Chinese students to communicate in their own voices so American lawmakers could understand “the real China.”

THEY TOOK THE KNOWLEDGE BACK TO CHINA

The potential value of placing PRC students and scholars inside Congress becomes even clearer when examining what happened to some Chinese nationals after gaining firsthand experience inside the American legislature.

One particularly striking example is Xin Qiang, now a prominent Fudan University expert on Taiwan, U.S.-China relations and American politics.

Fudan’s official biography says Xin served from November 2001 until May 2002 as a legislative assistant to Rep. Jim McDermott.

His job was not described as answering phones.

According to Fudan, Xin was principally responsible for legislative recommendations and policy evaluations concerning U.S.-China relations and American foreign policy.

He subsequently returned to China and built a career around precisely the machinery he had observed from inside Congress.

Xin published books including “Interpreting U.S. Taiwan Decision-Making: A Congressional Perspective,” “The ‘Semi-Autonomous’ Congress: Patterns of U.S. Congressional Foreign Policy Behavior,” “The U.S. Congress and the Taiwan Issue,” and a co-authored work on Congress and American security policymaking toward China.

His Fudan biography identifies him as a specially appointed researcher for the Cross-Strait Relations Research Center of the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, as well as an adviser or researcher associated with numerous Chinese institutions focused on Taiwan and American policy.

Even more striking are the entities for which Fudan says he subsequently conducted commissioned research.

They include the Ministry of Public Security, the CCP Central Taiwan Affairs Office and State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, the State Oceanic Administration and Shanghai’s external propaganda authorities.

Fudan says Xin’s policy consultation reports repeatedly received favorable instructions from senior Party and state leaders.

His official project list includes research on:

“U.S. Congressional Foreign Affairs and the Taiwan Issue.”

“U.S. Congress and U.S.-China Relations.”

“Interpreting U.S. Taiwan Policymaking Mechanisms: A Congressional Perspective.”

Strategies for countering Taiwan independence in the diplomatic arena.

And Chinese strategy in response to American competition in the Western Pacific.

Chinese state media has even continued to invoke Xin’s experience working as a congressional legislative assistant when using him to explain and criticize the American legislative system.

CHINESE STUDENTS INSIDE CONGRESS

The Chinese records reveal several named participants.

Yiyang “Eon” Lan: Renmin University → Danny K. Davis

Yiyang Lan, an undergraduate at Renmin University, stated on his professional résumé that he was selected through a competitive process by the Midwest U.S.-China Association and worked in Democratic Rep. Danny K. Davis’s congressional office in 2016.

His account described work extending beyond administrative observation, including preparing memoranda and discussing potential policy solutions with congressional staff.

Deng Zhicong: Peking University → Danny K. Davis

Peking University law student Deng Zhicong separately documented working inside Davis’s congressional office in 2015.

Deng Zhicong photographed with Rep. Danny K. Davis during Deng’s 2015 internship in Davis’s congressional office.

Deng’s own account reveals that his access went considerably further than observing Congress from the sidelines.

Beginning in his second week, Deng said he was drafting responses to American constituents on live policy fights including net neutrality and H.R. 5, researching the substance of their concerns and determining Davis’s position through his legislative record.

He was also dispatched to policy briefings and instructed to produce congressional memoranda summarizing them. Deng described these briefings as forums organized by think tanks, nonprofits and other interest groups to provide guidance for congressional legislation and “influence the legislative process.”

Among the subjects Deng says he was assigned to follow was the Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP, the sweeping international trade agreement then being negotiated by the United States and Pacific nations and one of Washington’s most consequential economic and geopolitical policy debates at the time.

Then came an even more significant assignment.

Deng wrote that after “gradually gaining the trust” of Davis’s staff, he began receiving “more challenging” work: drafting speeches for the congressman himself.

For one speech involving proposed Medicare legislation, Deng described researching detention statistics, acquittal rates, bail and elderly defendants in order to construct an argument for changing language in the legislation.

Jiang Zhizhao: Beijing International Studies University → Danny K. Davis

Another Chinese student, Jiang Zhizhao, documented interning in Davis’s office in early 2017.

Her listed responsibilities included attending congressional briefings and hearings, researching policy issues, writing memoranda and communicating with other congressional offices.

The records therefore point to Chinese university students working inside the same congressional office repeatedly across multiple years.

And Davis’s office remained part of the pipeline afterward.

A later position list associated with the CUC government internship program offered a Washington placement with Rep. Danny K. Davis, along with another position inside Democratic Rep. Bill Foster’s office.

THE GROUP BEHIND THE PIPELINE IS NOW UNDER INVESTIGATION

The Midwest U.S.-China Association eventually became the United States Heartland China Association.

In April 2026, House Select Committee on the CCP Chairman John Moolenaar opened an investigation into USHCA, citing its relationships with organizations tied to Beijing’s United Front system and demanding assurances that it was not operating as an unregistered PRC agent or facilitating covert foreign influence.

Yet the publicly announced investigation focuses heavily on USHCA’s more recent activities.

The Chinese university records reveal that its predecessor was involved years earlier in something potentially even more sensitive:

selecting Chinese university students and helping place them inside American government offices, including the United States Congress.

The most troubling question is no longer whether Chinese nationals worked inside Congress. It is how much they were allowed to learn, how that knowledge was later used, and why the offices involved never appear to have faced serious scrutiny.

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