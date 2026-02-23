My work is free. But if you can spare $5 a month, it helps me write more stories like these.

The company responsible for the technical backbone of the controversial CBP One app - responsible for the mass, streamlined entry of illegal aliens into the U.S. under Joe Biden - is foreign-owned with ties to the British government and U.S. employees donating to Democratic candidates.

Given the sizable damage CBP One inflicted on the U.S., these conflicts of interest demonstrate a partisan bias and concerning foreign ties. The application, which has since been terminated under the Trump administration, helped speed up the entry of millions of illegals into America.

The company stealthy behind all this? Iproov.

Buried in civil liberties groups documents, the connection is revealed by National Institute of Standards and Technology, the Electronic Privacy Information Center and the ACLU stated:

“Both ID.me and CBP One use iProov’s facial liveness testing.”

A formal DOJ memo titled “Circumvention of Lawful Pathways,” which describes CBP One as the scheduling mechanism at Southwest Border ports of entry, provides footnotes to iProov contracts on the following sentences:

“The CBP One app utilizes third-party software to verify ‘genuine presence’ or ‘liveness’ during registration and scheduling an appointment. The liveness verification confirms the user is a live person and is not taking a photo of a photo or video.”

In other words, CBP One requires users to complete a facial “liveness” check before they can proceed and iProov provides the third-party software to do so.

Federal contracting records show U.S. Customs and Border Protection awarding multiple contracts to iProov for biometric identity verification and “Genuine Presence Assurance” services — iProov’s branded term for its liveness detection system.

Identified CBP awards include:

Contract 70B03C24C00000111 — approximately $1.48 million for “Genuine Presence Assurance”

Contract 70B03C25C00000080 — approximately $2.49 million in biometric services

Contract 70B03C25C00000112 — over $1 million for mobile biometric verification

Contract 70B03C24C00000057 — 2024 award for mobile biometric capture services

Across these identified contracts alone, CBP has obligated more than $5 million to iProov.

The company itself publicly acknowledges the relationship. iProov states:

“iProov is the trusted partner of governments around the globe, supporting the EU Settlement Scheme, the IRS, DHS CBPOne.”

Despite essentially controlling who gets to enter the U.S. - and how and when - iProov is not headquartered in America. It is based in London.

iProov is headquartered in London and has built much of its growth around contracts with the British government and other UK public institutions.

The company has publicly worked with the UK Home Office on the EU Settlement Scheme, the post-Brexit immigration identity verification system that required millions of applicants to submit biometric verification through facial recognition technology.

Beyond immigration, iProov has also supplied identity verification solutions to UK public-sector bodies, including deployments within the National Health Service (NHS) ecosystem for secure digital identity verification in healthcare settings. The company markets its technology as suitable for high-assurance government and public-sector authentication — including border control, healthcare, and digital public services.

In 2020, founder and CEO Andrew Bud was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) by Queen Elizabeth II “for services to export.” A CBE is an official British state honor.

Director Eddie Alleyn previously spent 35 years working inside the UK government, including roles in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the Cabinet Office, and the Ministry of Defence.

Alleyn’s background is typical of much of iProov’s leadership, with virtually all senior staff appearing to be British nationals.

Breanne Quinn, iProov’s Head of Corporate Marketing in the United States, appears in publicly searchable Federal Election Commission (FEC) records as an individual donor to Democratic political campaigns.

According to those filings, Quinn has made multiple personal contributions to Democratic candidates and committees, including repeat donations to Vice President Kamala Harris and a contribution to Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Examples below:

