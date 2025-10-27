Natalie Winters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim's avatar
Jim
3d

Another great article. Another bureaucrat willing to sell out his country and all the people in it for money and who knows what else. A selfish shit. He should be expelled. If you read any Chinese history you'll understand they will always work to be superior to the rest of the world. All negotiations should always be taken in that manner. We will never be friends behind the scenes. They will always work to undermine us. Always, always, always...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike Ganger's avatar
Mike Ganger
3d

TRAITOR........................Enjoy your thirty pieces of silver, Rick................

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Natalie Winters
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture