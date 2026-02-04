Joe Biden quietly placed a radical mail-in voting advocate with deep influence over the administration of the fraud-rife 2020 election on the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors.

That’s the body that governs the Postal Service and oversees the ballot delivery infrastructure.

Meet Amber McReynolds.

The appointment received little public attention. But McReynolds’ record makes it one of the most consequential election-related personnel decisions of the Biden presidency.

Why this board matters

The USPS Board of Governors is not symbolic. It sets postal policy, oversees election mail, and appoints the Postmaster General. In modern elections, that means it sits at the center of ballot delivery nationwide.

Who sits on this board matters, especially when mail-in voting has become a permanent feature of federal elections. And beloved by Democrats…

Who Biden appointed

McReynolds did not come from a background in logistics, shipping, or postal operations.

She came from partisan election policy.

In October 2020, Time published a profile of McReynolds during the COVID election overhaul.

“Meet the Woman Behind the Country’s Effort to Embrace Mail Voting in 2020,” gushed the Time article which praised McReynolds for leading dozens of states and advising the federal government how to change election administration and laws in response to COVID-19.

“McReynolds, perhaps the country’s most outspoken evangelist for voting by mail, became something of a guru for how to proceed. As messages poured in from all corners of the U.S., one person asked her: “Can you write a plan for the entire country?”,” explained the article.

McReynolds, an advocate for universalizing voting at home, answered the call.

Time continued:

“By mid-March, McReynolds’ organization, the National Vote at Home Institute, had published the first-ever national mail voting proposal, which laid out, in wonky detail, different paths that state election administrators could take to ensure that every voter could cast a ballot safely.”

McReynolds revealed a radical vision for voting in America, maximizing the ease of returning ballots with little care for certification or safety:

“According to Vote at Home’s national plan, states’ best option was simple: send ballots, along with return envelopes with pre-paid postage, directly to all registered voters’ homes—and then allow people to return them in as many ways as possible. That could be by mail, by secure drop box, by depositing ballots at a drive-through spot, or by hand-delivering them to an election office or voting location.”

The Time article also revealed McReynolds played a significant role in shaping Georgia’s election process:

“McReynolds helped advise Georgia on which vendors to use and on the importance of steps such as having enough drop boxes to handle the increase in absentee ballots. “She uniquely is aware of the pitfalls that can occur when this isn’t rolled out properly,” says Georgia’s Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs, who described McReynolds as “a strong resource to me personally” this election cycle.

In a separate report sent to the Board of Commissioners in DeKalb County, Georgia, in May 2020, McReynolds called for “purchas[ing] and install[ing] a modern, updated security system with badge access, control logs, and remotely accessed cameras” and “adding cameras to all work areas that can be accessed by appropriate management staff.”

Time magazine also reported that she maintained regular correspondence with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’ during the 2020 election. The state of Georgia adopted several of Vote at Home’s recommendations, including “a new online portal for voters to request absentee ballots, expanded absentee ballot drop boxes, ballot tracking so that voters can follow their ballot’s progress and, crucially, a rule change that allowed county election workers to begin processing absentee ballots 15 days before Election Day.”

McReynolds also urged California to implement similar measures. California Secretary of State Alex Padilla praised McReynolds and her colleagues, saying that “their expertise will be invaluable as we work together to meet this moment and keep elections running smoothly during this challenging time.”

McReynolds was even featured in a separate Time magazine article, “The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election,” controversially known for outlining the collective organizing among Democrats and left wing activists to tip the scale on the 2020 election.

“McReynolds’ two-year-old organization became a clearinghouse for a nation struggling to adapt. The institute gave secretaries of state from both parties technical advice on everything from which vendors to use to how to locate drop boxes,” explained the article, which attributes much of the guidance on vote-by-mail policies to McReynolds.

Vote At Home (!?)

McReynolds was also the chief executive officer of both the National Vote At Home Institute and the National Vote At Home Coalition. The National Vote at Home Institute is a nonprofit whose “long-range vision is a nationwide Universal Vote at Home election system in which all active registered voters are automatically delivered their mailed-out ballot.”

McReynolds previously served as the Director of Elections for Denver, Colorado where she helped write legislation that created same-day election registration and a statewide vote-by-mail system. She’s also served on the board of RepresentWomen, a left-leaning organization that advocates for increased female representation in elected office.

While they claim that vote-by-mail policies are non-partisan, Vote at Home is a partner of a number of progressive and left-of-center organizations, including Democracy Fund, Common Cause, Nonprofit VOTE, and Rock the Vote.

The group is also funded by liberal eBay billionaire Pierre Omidyar‘s Democracy Fund Voice.

The congressional record

On August 4, 2020, she submitted written testimony to Congress stating explicitly that “Voting by mail is…secure.” In that testimony, she urged states to expand “voting at home options” and encouraged changes to laws and administrative rules to make mail voting easier to implement.

Her own words

McReynolds has been even more direct when speaking publicly.

In a May 2020 interview with The Postal Record, she stated that she helped “design and architect the legislation” enacted in 2013 that expanded vote-by-mail.

That statement is important. It establishes that her involvement with mail voting did not begin during the pandemic. She was involved in shaping the legal framework years earlier.

She wasn’t reacting to a crisis. She was building a system.

Then came the appointment

Months later, Biden appointed McReynolds to the USPS Board of Governors.

The result: a figure celebrated by the press for expanding mail-in voting, who testified to Congress in support of it, and who says she helped write vote-by-mail legislation, was placed inside the governing body that controls the federal mail system.

Why this still matters

Mail-in voting was sold as a temporary emergency measure. Instead, it became permanent. Locked in through legislation, defended before Congress, and reinforced through federal appointments.

McReynolds’ seat on the Postal Board is part of that permanence.