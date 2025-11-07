In late October, more than 180 American officials quietly traveled to Hangzhou for the 7th China–U.S. Sister Cities Conference. This glossy, three-day gathering was organized by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), one of the most notorious arms of Beijing’s foreign-influence apparatus.

Publicly, the event was billed as a celebration of cross-cultural exchange between U.S. and Chinese municipalities. Behind the scenes, it served a far more strategic purpose: cultivating local American leaders, giving the Chinese Communist Party direct access to state and city officials.

The United Front’s Local Strategy

The CPAFFC, described by the State Department as part of the CCP’s United Front Work Department, operates as Beijing’s outreach arm to foreign elites. During the Trump administration, U.S. officials warned that “sister-city” programs could be exploited for espionage, technology transfer, and narrative warfare. The CPAFFC itself has been formally sanctioned and designated as a “foreign mission” over its ties to the Chinese state.

Yet this October, hundreds of American delegates — from mayors and state legislators to Sister Cities International officials — gathered under its banner, shaking hands with CCP leaders and signing “memoranda of friendship.” Chinese state media framed the gathering as proof that, even amid tension with Washington, Beijing still has powerful friends at America’s sub-national level.

The Hangzhou Conference

The Hangzhou summit was hosted by the Zhejiang provincial government, a region known for its tech manufacturing and military-civil fusion hubs. Attendees participated in forums on “innovation,” “green development,” and “mutual understanding” - all recurring euphemisms for deeper political and economic integration with Chinese localities.

China’s ambassador praised “sister-city friendship as the lifeblood of U.S.–China relations,” directly name-checking several U.S. politicians from the stage.

The optics are clear: even if Washington is decoupling, China is still embedding.

Americans Who Attended

Rob Wagner — President, Oregon State Senate (source)

Deb Patterson — Oregon State Senator (source)

Kim Norton — Mayor of Rochester, Minnesota (source)

Hosea Chew — Baltimore City Council Administration Director (source)

Lau Jeffrey Daniel — Representative for the Mayor of Honolulu (source)

Victoria Woodards — Mayor of Tacoma, Washington (source)

Carol Lopez — Chair Emeritus, Sister Cities International (source)

Michael McQuary — Chair, San Diego International Sister Cities Association (source)

Natalie Mihalek — Pennsylvania State Representative (source)

Eduardo Martinez — Mayor of Richmond, California (source)

Marc Elrich — County Executive, Montgomery County, Maryland (source)

David Haubert — Supervisor, Alameda County, California (source)

If Beijing’s goal was to showcase useful Americans willing to sing its praises, the 7th China–U.S. Sister Cities Conference in Hangzhou delivered exactly that. Chinese state outlets plastered their remarks across government-controlled newswires, framing U.S. mayors and state officials as cheerleaders for “friendship” with the Chinese Communist Party.

In one such appearance, Oregon Senate President Rob Wagner stood before a room of CCP officials and declared that “when our states and cities see each other not just as trading partners but as neighbors and friends, our relationship will truly thrive.” The quote, splashed across Beijing Review - an English-language propaganda arm of China’s foreign ministry - painted the Democrat lawmaker as a willing partner in “maintaining and securing enduring ties” between Oregon and the People’s Republic. (source)

Not to be outdone, Rochester, Minnesota Mayor Kim Norton praised her city’s partnership with Xi’an, telling Hangzhou’s official government outlet that “true innovation stems from connecting people, opportunities and resources.” The Chinese write-up framed Norton’s remarks as proof that “U.S. cities view China as an inspiration for sustainable development.” (source)

Hosea Chew, an administrator for the Baltimore City Council, went even further, describing the Baltimore–Xiamen partnership as “a model of how learning and innovation can build bridges across cultures and generations.” E-Hangzhou ran the quote beneath a headline celebrating “forty years of cooperation and friendship.” (source)

Victoria Woodards, the mayor of Tacoma, Washington, also offered glowing language tailor-made for Chinese propagandists. “Our relationship will truly thrive,” she told Beijing Review, “when we see the world not as divided by oceans but as connected by shared opportunity.” The article framed her as an example of “American leaders embracing mutual understanding with China.” (source)

Even Carol Lopez, chair emeritus of Sister Cities International, echoed Beijing’s narrative line that “people-to-people relations are essential amid political tension,” a soundbite that Chinese state media gleefully cited as validation that Americans still want “friendship” — on China’s terms. (source)

The Bigger Picture

The same organization that hosted these American officials — the CPAFFC — has been directly linked to the CCP’s political warfare campaigns abroad. It’s why the U.S. has sanctioned it. It’s why intelligence agencies flag its projects. And it’s why the attendance of American public servants at its events should set off alarms.