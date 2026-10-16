“Strategies for Dismantling White Supremacy in Sex Ed” “Addressing White Privilege When Teaching Sex Ed”

Those are actual offerings on the teacher-training menu at Advocates for Youth, the sex-education organization that partnered with the National Education Association to make its virtual training available to union members.

The same group recommends letting students choose names and pronouns at school “regardless of parent permission.” Its training platform also gives educators a chance to rehearse conversations with concerned parents—including parents questioning sex education in fifth grade.

The organization has instructions for the racial makeup of its practice sessions, too.

Its racial-justice training page explains that the exercises:

“will be staffed by white-identified professionals in order to not inadvertently harm any person of color”

The sessions are primarily aimed at white educators. Women of color developed the material, the organization explains, while the rehearsals are intended for white participants working with white professionals.

Race determines the intended audience and staffing of these anti-racism rehearsals.

The broader catalog covers intersectionality, microaggressions, internalized racism, and reproductive justice grounded in Black feminist theory. Its concluding racial-justice module describes applying that framework to dismantle white supremacy in sex-education classrooms. These scenarios are designated for high-school teaching.

Advocates for Youth sells educators the opportunity to practice delivering this material through its Virtual Professional Development platform. Teachers interact with student avatars while an instructional coach helps them rehearse. The advertised settings include classrooms and an office for conversations with parents.

The first pricing tier is $325 per hour, with lower rates for bulk bookings. Completing a corresponding racial-justice e-learning module qualifies participants for a $100 discount on those practice sessions.

The NEA partnership gives the program a national audience.

In its 2024 annual report, Advocates for Youth announced that the union partnership would make its virtual modules available to members:

“Three million teachers will be able to practice providing sex education in an interactive virtual environment.”

The group’s position on parental permission appears in its separate Trans-Affirming Schools Project resource guide.

A checklist for school and district policies recommends:

“Allowing students to declare their own name and pronoun, regardless of parent permission.”

The recommendation appears under names and pronouns, alongside proposed policies for student records, bathrooms, locker rooms, athletics, and classroom materials. It is guidance for how schools should operate.

On page 32, the guide tells adults to obtain the student’s consent before engaging families and caregivers, especially around names and pronouns. It also encourages constructive family engagement.

The distinction is explicit: the student’s consent matters before the family is engaged; parental permission is unnecessary under the recommended name-and-pronoun policy.

The organization’s transgender-related simulator catalog then gives educators opportunities to practice related conversations.

One exercise is called:

“Maintaining Confidentiality about Transgender and Non-binary Students”

It places the educator in a high-school gender-identity lesson, answering questions while protecting students’ confidentiality.

Another exercise has the educator meet individually with a parent asking about the school’s procedures and student population. The teacher practices protecting privacy, affirming transgender students, and responding to what the program calls:

“harmful language and misconceptions”

Parent-concern rehearsals extend to elementary school.

The upper-elementary catalog describes a simulation in which:

“the participant will meet with a parent who has expressed concerns about the sex ed being taught in 5th grade.”

Another exercise in that catalog has teachers practice inclusive language while teaching pregnancy and reproduction. It appears under training for classrooms with transgender and gender-expansive students.

Its separate policy guide supplies the recommendation parents may be questioning: schools should accept a student’s chosen name and pronoun without requiring their permission.

The organization has published what it wants teachers to practice. Any district buying these sessions should disclose the scripts, coaching criteria, and school policies that accompany the purchase. Parents should get to read the material before becoming the conversation their child’s teacher has rehearsed.

Share

Leave a comment