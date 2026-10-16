Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Renee
Oct 16

🙏They should bring Bible studies to schools not gender studies ! If you don’t know where you came from you don’t know where you are going ! 🦋

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Mary Roan
Oct 16

In the 1960’s this evil started as Health class. Sex ed. Madelyn Murray O’Hair pushed and got Prayer out of the classroom.

These evil people play the long game- and they have done this on several fronts at the same time.

Teach sex ed.

Remove history

Remove prayer

Make people feel uncomfortable with discussing faith

Teach the “separation of church and state” lie as truth.

Sports. Sports. Sports. Have literally eaten alive our families.

Games and practice on days that families used to worship God.

Practice excludes academics.

Evenings and mornings BEFORE & AFTER are consumed in sports.

Dumb down the classroom.

Spend more money on “each student” but be sure not to educate them.

Core curriculum is replaced with “the test.”

“News” went from 30-1hr to 24/7 and the invention of the talking heads.

The list is long- this is just the short list.

What Oresidebt Trump is trying to do is RESTORE America - his battle is huge. We must stay the course and DO OUR PART!

We NEED TO PLAY THE LONG GAME!

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