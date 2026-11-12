Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Ray Ray's avatar
Ray Ray
1h

Meanwhile…. Republicans will set on their hands.

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Janice Howard's avatar
Janice Howard
12m

Natalie tells it like it is exposing what most have not seen. Mail in ballots are no doubt the left because it is how much of the cheating look place. We need to go back to paper ballots. They never were a problem. Not even the hanging Chad was an issue. If they attempted to poke it out it was clearly their choice. That was loke youe notebook paper. If you tried to push one hole out you tried and it should have been counted.

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