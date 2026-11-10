Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Josh Passell's avatar
Josh Passell
5h

How do you think he could “afford” to win reelection? Money, and committee chairmanships, don’t grow on trees. Of course, the Dems were nowhere on “affordability” when Bidenflation raged at over 9% in June 2022, cumulatively over 20% for the totality of his regime. Remember the Great Egg Price Panic of 2024? When President Trump took office, that’s all you heard about, as if Biden’s ineptitude was Trump’s fault. Crickets when prices returned to normal a few months later. Every Democrat word is a lie, including “and” and “the”.

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Ray Ray's avatar
Ray Ray
6h

Same shit, different day. New set of bottom feeders.

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