“While you’re struggling, CEOs and companies across this country are making record profits.”

Congressman Robert Garcia delivered that warning at a November 4 press conference outlining his investigative agenda. The incoming House Oversight chairman said he would scrutinize corporate conduct, including pricing systems that charge shoppers differently.

His campaign donors include lobbyists representing Cigna, Johnson & Johnson and JPMorgan Chase. Pfizer’s political action committee also contributed.

One connection goes further: Heather Podesta gave Garcia $7,000. Her firm Invariant markets help navigating congressional investigations. Its corporate briefing identifies Garcia’s committee as a major threat. At a June 2026 webinar with Jenner & Block, the firm advised companies to cultivate Democratic offices before investigations arrive. An Invariant executive on that panel also donated to Garcia.

His October essay linking corruption to the cost of living makes the contrast sharper. Garcia criticized corporate lobbying’s revolving door while promising to use a Democratic majority to launch investigations and demand answers.

Donating to the investigator. Selling advice on investigations.

Heather Podesta, founder and CEO of the lobbying and advisory firm Invariant, gave Garcia $7,000 on September 23, 2025, according to page 283 of his campaign’s FEC filing.

Her firm is selling companies help handling congressional scrutiny—and warning them about Garcia’s committee by name.

Invariant advertises “Oversight and Investigations” services alongside lobbying and reputation management. Its commercial pitch: “CHAOS IS OPPORTUNITY.”

In a briefing preparing companies for a Democratic House, Invariant named Garcia as the prospective Oversight chairman and rated his committee a “Critical” corporate risk. The document warned that the committee could move rapidly and draw substantial media attention, then advised companies on early engagement, communications and executive preparation.

Cropped from page 2 of Invariant’s briefing. The final column is its corporate-risk rating. View the complete page.

The same firm whose CEO financed Garcia’s campaign is marketing its ability to help corporations handle the investigative pressure he promises to bring. That creates a commercial stake in the coming oversight battles: congressional scrutiny is a political message for Garcia and a service market for his donor’s firm.

In addition to Cigna, her firm’s disclosed clients include Apple and Palantir.

Two more Invariant donors have relevant investigative experience. Max Whitcomb disclosed giving Garcia $1,000 on June 23, 2026. A lobbying registration identifies him as a former House Oversight senior adviser from 2020 to 2023, before Garcia led the committee.

Eric Rosen, an Invariant executive who advises on congressional investigations, disclosed two $500 Garcia contributions in 2026. Both men’s donations appear in the House Clerk’s midyear contribution records.

Rosen also participated in a June 4 oversight-preparation panel with Jenner & Block. The law firm’s published takeaways included an instruction to companies:

“Build relationships with Democratic offices before you need them.”

That was a published takeaway from the panel, not a quotation attributed specifically to Rosen. His disclosures show a $500 Garcia contribution on March 5 and another on June 24.

The panel explicitly connected anticipated investigations to affordability and companies’ Trump-era business ties. His donor’s firm was preparing companies for the same kinds of scrutiny Garcia now promises.

A Cigna lobbyist and a Johnson & Johnson lobbyist

Matthew Fery gave Garcia $500 on June 24, 2026, according to his midyear lobbying contribution disclosure. Fery works at Invariant, which identifies him among the lobbyists handling Cigna’s pharmacy-benefit-manager, drug-pricing and employer-insurance issues.

That connection reaches directly into the policy questions surrounding what Americans pay for healthcare. Invariant reported $90,000 in lobbying income from Cigna during the third quarter of 2026. Its filing also lists Fery on work concerning pharmacy issues in TRICARE, the military health program.

Oscar Ramirez, of Fulcrum Public Affairs, disclosed a $3,500 contribution to Garcia on June 22, 2026, in his own lobbying report. Federal filings name Ramirez personally as a lobbyist for both Johnson & Johnson and JPMorgan Chase.

Fulcrum’s Johnson & Johnson work covered public health and related policy issues. Its JPMorgan account covered banking and financial services. These are identifiable corporate clients of Garcia’s donor, rather than an industry label assigned to him by a campaign-finance database.

Pfizer’s PAC contributed directly

Garcia also received money from the pharmaceutical industry through a company-sponsored political action committee.

Pfizer’s own 2025 political contributions reportlists $1,500 in PAC contributions to Robert Garcia. The figure covers January through December 2025.

Garcia’s entry in Pfizer’s January–December 2025 report, page 8. View the column headings and full page.

The distinction matters: Fery and Ramirez disclosed personal contributions; Pfizer disclosed PAC giving. They are separate routes through which people and political committees associated with major healthcare businesses supported Garcia’s campaign.

The records do not establish that Garcia has announced investigations specifically targeting Cigna, Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer. They document his financial connections to corporate interests while he presents his broader investigative agenda as a response to Americans’ economic struggles.

Technology, finance and defense appear in the donor records, too

Palantir lobbyist Joel Richard also donated. His contribution disclosure lists $500 to Garcia on March 5, 2026. Invariant’s third-quarter Palantir filing names Richard among the lobbyists working on security and data privacy, and reports $100,000 in lobbying income from the company.

Three additional Invariant lobbyists disclosed Garcia contributions: Alden Knowlton, $1,000; Logan Hollers, $1,000; and Noah Marine, $250. Together with Podesta, Whitcomb, Rosen, Fery and Richard, the verified entries total $12,250 from eight Invariant-affiliated individuals across 2025–2026. This is a documented minimum, not a complete firm-wide total or a corporate contribution.

WriteTheUS’s compilation of Federal Election Commission records also lists $17,000 from individuals reporting Blackstone as their employer, $7,000 from TransDigm CEO Michael Lisman, and $7,000 from Ramirez across the 2025–2026 period. The Blackstone figure aggregates employees’ personal donations. Ramirez’s $3,500 June contribution is included in his reported total, not additional to it.

The pattern extends across healthcare, banking, private equity, technology and defense: Garcia’s campaign has accepted support from corporate executives, employees, lobbyists and a pharmaceutical PAC as he prepares to wield investigative power.