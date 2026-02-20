Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Duties's avatar
Duties
9h

I blame impotent rinos as much as Democrats. We know Dems’ motive.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Roger Underwood's avatar
Roger Underwood
9h

You can't make this stuff up (which has become CLICHÉ with Democrats) the only time democrats are concerned with security is when it is about them and their person, as for the American Citizen, unless you have the potential to vote democrat, you are completely worthless to them and this is a theme that has been seen for Decades now. If the democrats are not interested in protecting All American citizens, then why are they in office? Isn't this part of of their swearing in promise to America. And if you break it down, they are not even interested in protecting their historical voters, but now it appears just the ones here ILLEGALLY!!! One would hope that next November American Citizens of all color, creed or nationality would wake to something that has been going on for Decades and Vote No for every democrat running for ANY office, so that the Patriot American Citizens can move forward and Make America Great Again, a truth that democrats HATE...

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Natalie Winters · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture