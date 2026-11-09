Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Josh Passell's avatar
Josh Passell
14h

From:

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

To:

“Congress shall make just such a law.”

That’s not progress, that’s progressivism.

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No
14h

"There is no way a virus a quarter of a micron in diameter can get through an 81 micron hole in your mask."

"Even though we just developed this therapeutic and haven't tested it, we assure you you won't get myocarditis or turbo cancer or damage to your ovaries."

"Trust us, we're from the government."

"Even though ventilators are 98% fatal, we guaranty you will be saved from something no worse than a cold which can be cured with very cheap, well proven drugs."

"Ivermectin is for horses, only."

You mean these kinds of civic misinformation?

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