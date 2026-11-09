“imprisoned not more than 5 years, or both.”

That is the maximum prison penalty in Democrat Jim McGovern’s Big Tech Accountability Act for knowingly disseminating qualifying “fraudulent civic misinformation,” with the purpose or reasonable expectation that others will believe and rely or act on it.

The definition reaches materially false, fraudulent, or misleading information about government services and processes—including elections, public health, civil rights, and education.

The censorship mechanism is direct: federal prosecution of qualifying speech, backed by separate provisions increasing publishers’ and platforms’ exposure to civil lawsuits. Free Speech For People, the organization now demanding President Trump’s impeachment, says the legislation was developed with the group.

H.R. 10300 as introduced, page 2, lines 6–17. The criminal provision retains knowledge and reliance language but omits the earlier model’s express public-harm condition.

The speech restrictions reach publishers, broadcasters, and platforms

The bill’s definition of “publishing entity”includes print publishers, radio licensees, television stations, online services, and advertising agencies. Its separate publisher offense carries the same five-year maximum for knowingly publishing or targeting information in aid of a qualifying violation.

H.R. 10300 as introduced, page 5, lines 9–18. The publishing definition expressly includes print, radio, television, online services, and advertising.

Section 5 applies another form of pressure. It would remove Section 230’s protection against publisher liability in civil cases where a service targets content to individuals or groups, encourages or facilitates misinformation, disinformation, or violence—even negligently—or intentionally profits from amplifying such content.

The targeting provision is a separate trigger. Its wording does not require that the targeted material be misinformation.

H.R. 10300 as introduced, page 11, lines 8–26. Three alternative conditions would remove the specified liability protection, including targeted distribution and negligent encouragement or facilitation.

This creates a financial incentive to suppress disputed content before a court ever decides whether it is unlawful.Platforms facing greater litigation risk would have reason to remove, restrict, or stop recommending material that might attract a lawsuit.

Separately, people who incur expenses correcting qualifying misinformation could sue.

H.R. 10300 as introduced, page 6, lines 15–23. The civil-action provision includes expenses incurred correcting qualifying misinformation.

The safeguards missing from the House version

Free Speech For People’s January 2022 modeltied the general misinformation offense to reliance on information “in a manner reasonably expected to cause substantial public harm.” It separately defined the harm, including injury, property damage, diversion of public authorities, and interference with voting or civil rights.

The introduced House bill omits that condition and several explicit protections for speech.

The organization pushing impeachment helped develop the bill

On November 4, Free Speech For People launched “Time to Impeach,” urging the incoming House to begin proceedings on its first day. It reported more than 1.1 million petition signatures and 27 proposed grounds.

Its president, John Bonifaz, said: “The Constitution demands that we impeach and remove Trump from public office.”

Bonifaz, campaign director Alexandra Flores-Quilty, and chairman and senior legal adviser Ben Clements all backed McGovern’s bill in the organization’s September announcement. Clements had defended the approach in a 2022 law-review article, criticizing “corporate-friendly First Amendment absolutism” and “misguided fears about chilling voices on the internet.” He argued it would strengthen the exchange of ideas.

McGovern’s announcement presents the legislation as protecting personal data and making companies answer for systems that knowingly promote dangerous material.

H.R. 10300 was introduced September 4 and referred to Judiciary and Energy and Commerce.