Prime Healthcare leaders cultivated ties to Biden, Obama, Harris, Newsom and other top Democrats while their hospitals marketed “Birth Packages in South Texas” to pregnant women abroad.

Two Texas hospitals under investigation for allegedly marketing childbirth packages to foreign women belong to a politically connected healthcare empire led by a Biden-honored billionaire and a member of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s leadership network.

Dr. Prem Reddy founded Prime Healthcare and created the nonprofit Prime Healthcare Foundation, which owns Mission Regional Medical Center and Knapp Medical Center, the two hospitals now under investigation.

In 2024, Reddy received the Joseph R. Biden Lifetime Achievement Award.

His daughter, Dr. Kavitha Bhatia, now serves as president and chair of the $1.8 billion Prime Healthcare Foundation. Prime’s own biography identifies Bhatia as a member of the DCCC Leadership Circle for House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Rep. Ro Khanna.

Prime also prominently displays Reddy, Bhatia and other company leaders with Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom, Gretchen Whitmer, Hillary Clinton, Karen Bass and Judy Chu.

While Prime’s leadership built relationships with some of the Democratic Party’s most powerful figures, its Texas hospitals were promoting discounted childbirth packages abroad through a website called:

“Are You Pregnant, Living Abroad?”

Texas officials began investigating after uncovering foreign billboards advertising “Birth Packages in South Texas.”

The Spanish-language advertisements promoted natural deliveries for $3,950 and cesarean deliveries for $5,525, directing prospective patients to the Have My Baby in Texas website.

A Mission Regional social-media advertisement reportedly asked:

“Are you pregnant, living abroad, and looking to welcome your baby in South Texas?”

The packages included private delivery and postpartum rooms, prenatal classes, breastfeeding assistance and neonatal intensive care discharge education.

The campaign used an international telephone number and featured testimonials from foreign patients, including a woman from Mexico City.

An archived version of the website identified both Mission Regional and Knapp Medical Center as participating hospitals. Texas officials also cited a Mission Regional Instagram post from July 2023, suggesting the campaign operated publicly for years.

Texas Health and Human Services referred the matter to Attorney General Ken Paxton after receiving information that healthcare providers receiving state or federal funding may have been soliciting birth tourism.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Prime’s Democratic Power Network

Prime’s political relationships extend far beyond Reddy’s Biden-branded award.

The company’s own advocacy page showcases Prime leaders with Biden and Jill Biden, Obama, Harris and Doug Emhoff, Newsom, Whitmer, Clinton, Bass and Chu.

Prime Healthcare founder Prem Reddy and his family pose with Barack Obama during his presidency.

Prime says its executives supported Biden administration healthcare priorities and worked with Newsom on Medicaid access and Covered California.

Reddy has also contributed to Democratic heavyweights including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Harry Reid, Al Gore and John Kerry, and was later honored with awards bearing the names of President Joe Biden and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presents Prem Reddy with a Healthcare Lifetime Achievement Award as other Democratic officials attend the event.

His daughter, Dr. Kavitha Bhatia’s, ties to the Democratic Party extend well beyond ceremonial photographs. Prime Healthcare’s own executive biography identifies the woman who chairs the foundation controlling both hospitals as a member of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Leadership Circle for House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Rep. Ro Khanna.

Kavitha Bhatia shared a personal note from Joe Biden telling her to “Keep the Faith,” while writing that she was “truly grateful to have worked with President Biden and the Biden-Harris administration.”

Bhatia has also put money behind Democratic candidates. Campaign-finance records show she contributed $5,250 to Democrat Brian Goldsmith’s 2026 California state Senate campaign. Goldsmith is campaigning against Trump’s immigration crackdown, denouncing what he calls “unconstitutional ICE raids.” Bhatia has also contributed $3,000 to Democratic California state Sen. Anna Caballero. Federal campaign-finance databases additionally identify Bhatia as a contributor to the Harris Victory Fund and Harris for President in 2023.

Her proximity to Democratic leaders has been personal as well as financial. In 2024, Bhatia described attending an “unforgettable evening” with Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Gavin Newsom, writing that she was “truly grateful to have worked with President Biden and the Biden-Harris administration.” The event she described was Biden’s star-studded Los Angeles reelection fundraiser featuring Obama and Jimmy Kimmel, which raised more than $30 million for Biden’s campaign.

Bhatia further wrote that she had previously spoken with Obama during his presidency about expanding healthcare access and said that work “now continues with Governor Newsom.” Prime has separately boasted that Biden and Jill Biden met with Bhatia and her father, Prem Reddy, in 2022, when the president recognized what the company called Prime’s “invaluable partnership with the Administration.”

Share

Leave a comment

Share Natalie Winters