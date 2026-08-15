Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Thomas Peariso's avatar
Thomas Peariso
7h

Natalie bring corruption to light , through her amazing investigating reporting.

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Steven Bradford's avatar
Steven Bradford
8h

What are the odds charges are filed and arrests are made? I won’t even bother asking about a trial, a plea, a fine, or incarceration.

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