Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
14h

Bring on impeachment. Without enough votes to convict, Democrats would be purchasing the most expensive campaign commercial Trump and Republicans could ask for: two years of hearings illustrating his warning that their obsession with him outranks their promises to voters. Americans ordered affordability, and a televised prosecution won’t make the insurance premium or grocery bill smaller. If Democrats spend their opening months chasing removal while households see no relief by April or May, their political capital will evaporate before summer. Trump would get to say “I told you so” while pointing directly at their priorities. Let them explain how seven impeachment articles help a family afford dinner. That hearing might actually be worth watching.

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Janice Howard's avatar
Janice Howard
15h

Democrats have sold their souls.

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