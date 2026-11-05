“Donald John Trump thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States.”

That sentence appears at the end of all seven articles in a 17-page Trump impeachment draft published by Biazzo Law for the incoming 120th Congress.

The charges were available on election night. The publication timestamp places the post at 9:36 p.m. Eastern on November 3, nearly two months before the new Congress convenes.

The document arrives in congressional resolution format, with blanks for a lawmaker’s name, a resolution number and a committee. Its opening declaration is already written: “Resolved, That Donald John Trump, President of the United States, is impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors”.

The draft’s opening page leaves the sponsor, resolution number and committee blank. Biazzo Law model resolution, p. 1.

This is an outside proposal. Its author, attorney Corey J. Biazzo, describes himself as a political independent, is a civil litigation and appellate attorney admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court, where he filed a friend-of-the-court brief supporting the challenge to Trump’s tariffs in Learning Resources v. Trump.

Immigration, elections and tariffs become impeachment charges

Article V: Defiance of the courts and deprivation of due process. The draft combines the removal and prosecution of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, Alien Enemies Act deportation flights, birthright citizenship, immigration arrests and federal officers’ shootings in Minneapolis.

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Its conclusion alleges:

“In all of this, President Trump treated the constitutional guarantee of due process, and the judgments of the courts, as obstacles to be evaded rather than law to be obeyed.”

It cites Executive Order 14160, which sought to restrict birthright citizenship for certain children of noncitizens, and the Supreme Court decision invalidating it. The draft also alleges that immigration agents detained at least 506 U.S. citizens, including 70 minors, and challenges an ICE memorandum concerning entry into homes without judicial warrants.

Article V includes birthright citizenship and allegations concerning immigration arrests and home-entry warrants. Original PDF, p. 14, lines 1–8.

Article VI: Corruption of elections. This count targets federal conditions on mailed ballots, the Justice Department’s effort to set aside more than 20,000 California voters’ mailed ballots, and $20 million in advertising spending the draft describes as promoting Trump before the midterms.

The proposed charge declares:

“In all of this, President Trump sought to tilt the elections by which the people hold him and his party accountable — the conduct the Framers regarded as the gravest ground for impeachment.”

Article VI cites proposed advertising spending and alleges an effort to tilt elections. Original PDF, p. 16, lines 3–15.

Article VII: Usurpation of the taxing power. Tariffs receive their own impeachment article. The draft invokes the Supreme Court’s rejection of tariff authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, then takes aim at replacement tariffs:

“Within days, he reimposed a global surcharge under other statutes; a federal court has held that surcharge unauthorized as well (appeal pending). Approximately $166 billion of unlawfully collected duties is owed to more than 330,000 importers.”

The accompanying investigative planacknowledges that the original tariffs rested on an arguable statutory interpretation. It recommends investigating chiefly for evidence of deliberate evasion of the Supreme Court’s judgment.

Article VII turns the tariff litigation into a proposed impeachment charge. Original PDF, p. 17, lines 9–16; the paragraph continues from the oath recital above.

Prosecuting Trump’s opponents becomes “weaponizing” law enforcement

Article I: Abuse of power. The first count packages the Comey and Letitia James prosecutions, pressure on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, executive orders against law firms, actions against Senator Mark Kelly, press credentials and FBI dismissals into one allegation.

It accuses Trump of causing officials to:

“investigate, charge, sanction, or threaten persons because of their speech, their political affiliation, their clients, or their past role in investigating him.”

Article I’s central allegation concerns investigations and threats against political opponents and critics. Original PDF, p. 2, lines 15–18.

The draft specifically names Perkins Coie, Jenner & Block, WilmerHale and Susman Godfrey. It also cites the dismissal of nine FBI agents and analysts who worked on the classified-documents investigation, identifying that lawsuit as pending.

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Its closing accusation is that Trump used federal power “to punish dissent and to deter scrutiny of his own conduct.”

The financial charges: an IRS settlement, foreign money and Kushner

Article II: Corruption. This charge centers on Trump’s personal lawsuit against the IRS and Treasury, and a proposed $1.776 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund.

The draft alleges:

“In so doing, President Trump stood on both sides of a lawsuit against the United States. He used his authority over the defendant agencies to obtain an apology, immunity from tax enforcement, and control over $1.776 billion of public money that Congress never appropriated for that purpose.”

The same article acknowledges that the Justice Department rescinded the fund. It nevertheless alleges that a release protecting Trump, his family and his companies from IRS claims remained in place.

Article II acknowledges that the fund was rescinded, then alleges self-dealing in the IRS settlement. Original PDF, p. 7, lines 1–10.

Article III: Betrayal of the public trust.The draft groups Qatar’s aircraft gift, Trump-family cryptocurrency ventures, presidential-library land and settlement payments, and Jared Kushner’s diplomatic role under alleged foreign and domestic emoluments violations.

Its conclusion accuses Trump of subjecting American foreign policy to “the suspicion, and the reality, of divided loyalty.” Several supporting lawsuits are expressly marked pending.

Article III cites Kushner’s foreign-policy role and alleges divided loyalty; the cited case is marked pending. Original PDF, p. 9, lines 12–22.

Military operations—and the demand for removal

Article IV: Usurpation of the war power and unlawful use of the Armed Forces.This count encompasses strikes on vessels, operations in Venezuela, Iran and Yemen, and military deployments in American cities.

It concludes:

“In all of this, President Trump assumed to himself the power to make war and to police American cities with soldiers — powers the Constitution withholds from the President alone.”

Article IV’s conclusion calls for impeachment, removal and disqualification. Original PDF, p. 12, lines 5–13.

These are the drafter’s proposed accusations. Their inclusion does not establish that Congress has accepted them, and the firm acknowledges that cited litigation includes preliminary rulings, appeals and unresolved cases. It tells committees to revise or drop charges the evidence does not support.

But the language seeking Trump’s removal is already supplied. The firm invites congressional offices to introduce, adapt or reuse the resolution and says: “No permission, license, or attribution is required.”

The sponsor’s name is blank. The seven proposed charges—and the demand to remove Trump—are filled in.