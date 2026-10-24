Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Justin's avatar
Justin
3dEdited

Thank you for your excellent reporting Natalie! By educating us, you amplify your work and expose the darkness for what it is. We know what we're fighting now. Thank you!

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Informed Consent Freedom's avatar
Informed Consent Freedom
3d

How are the next few hundred million bucks from Musk being spent?

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