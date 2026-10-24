A Democrat-backed political group is offering students $18 an hour to create election content advancing its anti-Trump agenda—and instructing them to make the posts sound spontaneous.

Project 26 Pennsylvania’s creator recruitment materials spell out the assignment:

“Create content that sounds natural & organic, rather than scripted & pre-informed”

The paid fellows must produce at least eight short-form posts every week. Distribution includes the organization’s channels, campus accounts, and “students’ personal and/or influencer accounts.”

The political objective is explicit. The posting attacks Trump’s immigration enforcement and economic policies, then emphasizes Pennsylvania’s role in determining control of Congress and electing lawmakers who will hold the president accountable.

Behind that student-facing pitch are professional managers, major nonprofit funders, and a Democratic senator’s political operation.

The Democratic money behind the posts

Sen. Chris Murphy’s American Mobilization Project website names Project 26 among the organizations it supports. Murphy describes the initiative’s purpose in unmistakably partisan terms:

“That is how we fight back and win back power.”

An FEC filing records a $50,000 donationfrom American Mobilization PAC to Project 26 on June 4, 2025.

Its Democratic electoral work predates that payment. A 2024 independent-expenditure report from Future Pennsylvania PAC lists Project 26 as the payee for field-staff payroll supporting Kamala Harris and Bob Casey. Those were independent expenditures, not evidence of direction by either candidate’s campaign.

Project 26’s own 2024 tax return reported $805,818 in political campaign activity expenditures, describing partisan outreach through canvassing, phone calls, texts, advertising, and campus-area events.

The pro-Democrat orientation is documented in its political work and financial backing.

A paycheck and a chain of command

The fellowship advertises 15–20 hours of work per week and an end date of November 13, 2026. Participants work with professional communications strategists and are expected to keep their output consistent with Project 26’s branding.

A separate Digital Organizer position reveals the supervision behind that conversational delivery. The $25-an-hour, full-time role includes recruiting fellows, directing the creator cohort, managing social accounts, and reviewing content and plans for accuracy and compliance.

The organizer reports to a digital director. Students supply their faces, voices, and access to their personal audiences within a professionally managed political program.

An April 2026 Alliance for Youth Action newsletter also describes Project 26’s existing Instagram and TikTok creator cohort, corroborating that student content production extends beyond a job advertisement.

Millions behind the student organizing pitch

Project 26 reported $7.16 million in revenue for 2024.

PA Alliance Action’s 2024 return lists $4.726 million in operating support for Project 26. The two organizations’ returns also show overlapping leadership: Brittany Smith was Project 26’s chair and PA Alliance Action’s executive director.

Sixteen Thirty Fund’s published return records another $100,000 grant in 2024. Strategic Victory Fund reported $940,000 in general support during its fiscal year ending July 2025.

Those records establish the organization’s institutional backing. They do not identify which grants pay for the 2026 creator fellowship.

The national plan includes unbranded accounts

Strategic Victory Fund organizer Teddy Landis publicly identifies Project 26 as part of the Student Turnout Projects network, alongside For Michigan and The Wisco Project.

The network’s 2026 digital hiring plancombines student creators, paid advertising, direct voter contact, and a particularly revealing component:

“unbranded meme accounts”

Its national digital leadership position offers $100,000–$120,000 annually. The plan documents the network’s intended approach; it does not identify specific Pennsylvania meme accounts.

Project 26 is equally direct about ideology in a separate May 2026 design solicitation:

“Individuals that have worked with right-leaning/conservative individuals and/or organizations will be automatically disqualified”

The remaining question is what audiences see. The recruitment documents establish paid political content distributed through personal accounts, but do not establish whether individual posts disclose the payment relationship.

The hiring pitch tells applicants who will pay them. The unanswered question is whether their followers are told, too.