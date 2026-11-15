The employers that hired illegal workers could get amnesty, too.

Buried on page 34 of a bipartisan immigration bill is a provision saying employers supplying records for unauthorized workers’ applications:

“shall not be subject to civil and criminal liability”

The proposal comes from Republican Senator John Curtis of Utah and Democratic Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona. Their State-Sponsored Visa Pilot Program Act of 2026 would let states sponsor foreign workers to address employers’ workforce needs.

S. 5197 · Printed page 34. Lines 5–25 contain the employment-record restrictions, employer liability protection, and fraudulent-records exception. Open the official bill .

Protection for the company behind the paperwork

The provision would restrict the use of application employment records against employers, including in federal tax investigations concerning the applicant’s prior unlawful employment.

It would also shield employers supplying records from section 274A liability for employing the unauthorized workers.

Illegal hiring already has consequences

Existing federal law prohibits knowingly hiring unauthorized workers and knowingly continuing to employ them. Employers must also comply with employment-verification requirements.

Violations can bring civil penalties. A pattern or practice of knowing violations can bring criminal penalties, including imprisonment.

There is already a good-faith defense for employers that complied with the verification requirements. The law distinguishes those employers from businesses that knowingly hired unauthorized labor.

That is what makes the proposed protection consequential: Congress would be changing employers’ exposure under a law that already accounts for good-faith compliance.

The sales pitch: businesses need workers

In his August 3 announcement, Curtis cited hiring difficulties reported by small businesses, farmers, and ranchers. His office singled out agriculture, construction, and hospitality.

S. 5197 · Printed page 5. Lines 6–15 address wage data, displacement complaints, and the state’s attestation concerning U.S. workers. Open the official bill .

The bill’s waiver applicants would owe processing fees and a penalty of at least $1,000. Employers supplying their records would receive the proposed hiring-liability shield.