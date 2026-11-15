The employers that hired illegal workers could get amnesty, too.
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Buried on page 34 of a bipartisan immigration bill is a provision saying employers supplying records for unauthorized workers’ applications:
“shall not be subject to civil and criminal liability”
The proposal comes from Republican Senator John Curtis of Utah and Democratic Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona. Their State-Sponsored Visa Pilot Program Act of 2026 would let states sponsor foreign workers to address employers’ workforce needs.
Protection for the company behind the paperwork
The provision would restrict the use of application employment records against employers, including in federal tax investigations concerning the applicant’s prior unlawful employment.
It would also shield employers supplying records from section 274A liability for employing the unauthorized workers.
Illegal hiring already has consequences
Existing federal law prohibits knowingly hiring unauthorized workers and knowingly continuing to employ them. Employers must also comply with employment-verification requirements.
Violations can bring civil penalties. A pattern or practice of knowing violations can bring criminal penalties, including imprisonment.
There is already a good-faith defense for employers that complied with the verification requirements. The law distinguishes those employers from businesses that knowingly hired unauthorized labor.
That is what makes the proposed protection consequential: Congress would be changing employers’ exposure under a law that already accounts for good-faith compliance.
The sales pitch: businesses need workers
In his August 3 announcement, Curtis cited hiring difficulties reported by small businesses, farmers, and ranchers. His office singled out agriculture, construction, and hospitality.
The bill’s waiver applicants would owe processing fees and a penalty of at least $1,000. Employers supplying their records would receive the proposed hiring-liability shield.
Every investigation I publish takes hours of digging through documents, tracing your tax dollars, and checking the facts. Your paid subscription helps fund that work. If you value the stories I uncover and want me to keep digging, please consider upgrading today. It makes a real difference, and I’m grateful for your support. — Natalie
Now take a look at how much money those businesses or their owners contributed to Curtis’s and Kelly’s political campaigns. Its legalized bribery. Pay a fee, get accommodating legislation.
Doing more to protect the illegal immigrants (potentially illegal voters), instead of passing the SAVE America Act. At quick glance, that appears to be Treason.