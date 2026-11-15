Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Steven Bradford's avatar
Steven Bradford
14hEdited

Now take a look at how much money those businesses or their owners contributed to Curtis’s and Kelly’s political campaigns. Its legalized bribery. Pay a fee, get accommodating legislation.

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BL Lewes's avatar
BL Lewes
14h

Doing more to protect the illegal immigrants (potentially illegal voters), instead of passing the SAVE America Act. At quick glance, that appears to be Treason.

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