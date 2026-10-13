For years, Welcoming America has been building a campaign to sell rural communities on immigration—training local leaders, supporting public events and teaching advocates how to change their neighbors’ minds.

Its own rural refugee toolkit describes the role of local media plainly:

“a positive force for changing public opinion”

The same guide praises storytelling used to:

“celebrate the demographic change of the community.”

The message is pro-immigration. The delivery system is local.

Community meetings, cultural celebrations, friendly media coverage and familiar hometown institutions all feature in the approach. These activities give advocates repeated opportunities to present immigration as a benefit—and to build support for welcoming policies.

The $500,000 Carnegie award approved in December 2025 expands that longstanding work. Its stated purpose is to:

“reshape the narrative about immigrants in new destination states”

The two-year project emphasizes rural and politically diverse communities, with narrative training and a multimedia campaign intended to reach more than 150,000 people.

That funding is another installment in a much longer effort to shape how Americans respond to immigration in their own communities.

Welcoming America was founded in 2009. Its organizational history dates the first Welcoming Week to 2012 and the creation of its Rural Welcoming Initiative to 2019.

Carnegie’s grant records show support for the organization going back to 2013. In June 2021, it awarded $100,000 specifically for a rural immigrant-inclusion campaign, with plans to engage 15 rural communities, develop policies and programs in 10, and train 25 rural leaders.

The organization’s 2022 annual report describes the machinery on the ground: 10 selected communities receiving coaching, peer learning and funding for Welcoming Week events and conference travel. It credits Carnegie and other funders with making that rural work possible.

By 2023, participation came with concrete assignments. The rural program’s requirements included developing inclusion goals, hosting a Welcoming Week event and drafting a narrative for that event. Participants received individualized coaching and complimentary network membership.

In other words, national organizers help local partners develop both the events and the message.

The rural toolkit shows how that persuasion reaches residents. It credits Cazenovia Welcomes Refugees in New York with building support through open forums, educational events and public discussions. In Austin, Minnesota, it describes using local-media relationships to highlight immigrant entrepreneurs. In Cactus, Texas, recorded personal stories illustrate the community’s demographic transformation.

These are examples the organization holds up for others to learn from. The goal of building public support is explicit.

The broader Gateways for Growth municipal toolkit, hosted by the program Welcoming America runs with the American Immigration Council, extends that approach into government. It describes city offices as messengers and advocates on immigration, recommending positive immigration narratives, cultural events and community engagement. Its town-hall examples concern informing immigrant residents about city services.

The rural campaign puts a national advocacy agenda into the places where local opinion forms: community gatherings, local coverage and civic institutions.

Welcoming America’s older refugee-messaging guide offers an unusually blunt explanation of persuasion:

“Perception trumps reality.”

“Emotion trumps logic.”

“Brevity trumps precision.”

The guide also says messages should reflect the organization’s actual work. It is historical material, not an established curriculum for the new grant, but it documents how deliberately the organization has approached influencing public attitudes.

The foundation strategy now reaches further into local philanthropy. Mott’s $250,000 award for May 2026–April 2028 targets 150 community foundations with welcoming plans, narrative tools and encouragement to invest locally.

Those foundations can fund programs and convene local leaders. Bringing them into the network gives the immigration campaign both hometown messengers and potential hometown funding.

Carnegie and Mott are themselves billion-dollar institutions: Carnegie reported an endowment of about $5 billion in June 2026; Mott ended 2025 with roughly $4 billion in assets.

In Wabash County, Indiana, the local ambition is especially clear. Diversity coalition director Mackenzie Coulter-Kern described the ultimate measure of success:

“Our ultimate measure of success is whether our population grows.”

The same account describes a community conversation on belonging and partnerships with schools, employers and the local community foundation.

Years of grants, coaching and local events have built an organized effort to make immigration more acceptable in rural America. Residents deserve to know when the pitch they hear at home is part of that national campaign—and who is financing it.