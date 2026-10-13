Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Steven Bradford's avatar
Steven Bradford
Oct 13

It was a bait and switch. You were told to expect a few immigrants who would easily assimilate and become productive members of the community, but you got a lot of angry, illiterate, welfare sucking, hyper religious useless eaters who did not assimilate, were given preferential treatment by government agencies and expected you to adapt to their lifestyle and religious tenets.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 13

Rural America deserves a voice in its future stronger than the talking points wealthy foundations pay others to deliver. Immigration policy affects communities whose residents must live with the consequences, and their concerns cannot be reduced to a messaging problem that consultants need to overcome. Natalie Winters’ reporting identifies the money and coordination behind that persuasion. When national advocates recruit hometown institutions, they should plainly disclose the funding and purpose. Local newspapers especially owe readers independence from campaigns seeking favorable coverage. America First means respecting citizens’ judgment about their own communities. Foundation money can finance an argument; it cannot buy the community’s consent or replace honest public debate.

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