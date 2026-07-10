Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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EducatingBen's avatar
EducatingBen
19h

Natalie, this is exactly the kind of reporting that doesn't get touched by the outlets that are supposed to be watchdogging this stuff. I've spent 30+ years in California classrooms (LAUSD, charter, private) and I can tell you firsthand: the state doesn't miss an opportunity to fold civic infrastructure into its schools when it serves a political goal. Weber and Thurmond dressing this up as "civic engagement" doesn't change what it is: 16-year-old noncitizens checking voters off official rosters and handling ballots and equipment, with the state itself admitting it can't say how many are involved. That the legislative record shows zero formal opposition tells you everything about who controls the conversation in Sacramento. Keep digging. Stories like this only survive because people like you refuse to let them get buried.

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Swabbie Robbie's avatar
Swabbie Robbie
17h

Non-citizen teens who do this should be immediately deported. Haven't we all had enough?

Teenagers below legal voting age should not be staffing , distributing ballots or anything associated with elections regardless of citizenship status. In today's education systems they really do not learn civics or much real history, mostly just propaganda. They are not in a position to challenge what they are being "taught" and are still to easily swayed.

I was not able to vote until I was 21. soon the voting age was lowered to 18 because the argument was "If they are old enough to go into the military and fight in Vietnam, they should be able to vote. Even at 21 young people are still pretty naive. I voted for Jimmy Carter the first time I voted. I have never been more disappointed in my life. I never made that mistake again.

Non-citizen teens who do this should be immediately deported.

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