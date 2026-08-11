Massachusetts lawmakers are advancing legislation that would create a permanent Muslim commission with an explicit mandate to help place Muslims in government positions and scrutinize programs for Islamophobia throughout state government.

House Bill 3351 directs the proposed commission to:

“identify and recommend qualified American Muslims for appointive positions at all levels of government, including boards and commissions.”

The commission would also be authorized to:

“assess programs and practices in all state agencies as they affect American Muslims”

and advise the state’s executive and legislative branches on the effect proposed legislation could have on Muslims.

Its access to government would be broad.

The legislation states that the commission “may request from all state agencies whatever information and assistance the commission requires.” It could also make policy recommendations directly to state and local agencies and officials.

The commission would additionally be tasked with serving as a:

“liaison between government and private interest groups”

on matters concerning Muslims in Massachusetts, while fostering cooperation and joint activities among Muslim organizations across the state.

The proposed body would be permanent and consist of 11 commissioners selected by some of Massachusetts’ most powerful elected officials, including the governor, attorney general, House speaker, Senate president, secretary of state, and legislative committee chairs.

Members would be required under the bill to have demonstrated a “commitment to the Muslim American community.”

The legislation also provides for a paid executive director, employees and volunteers, along with the ability to establish offices and hold hearings and public forums.

Perhaps most notably, the commission would not be limited to government appropriations.

The bill explicitly states:

“The commission may accept and solicit funds, including any gifts, donations, grants, or bequests, or any federal funds.”

Those funds would be held through the secretary of state’s office and spent by the commission in accordance with state law.

The legislation, introduced by Democratic State Rep. Vanna Howard alongside Reps. Manny Cruz and Tara Hong, was reported favorably out of committee on December 18, 2025 and referred to the House Committee on Ways and Means, where it currently sits.

If enacted, Massachusetts would have a permanent state-created institution whose statutory responsibilities include recommending Muslim candidates for government appointments, reviewing state-agency practices, advising lawmakers, coordinating with private interest groups, and soliciting outside funding.

And the bill is no longer merely sitting in committee. Massachusetts lawmakers have already voted to advance it.

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