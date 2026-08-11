Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Anthony Rose's avatar
Anthony Rose
21h

ARREST, ALL THE ANTI-AMERICAN TRAITORS;

WHO’VE INVADED OUR HOMELAND.

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The Stealth Writer's avatar
The Stealth Writer
1d

Let’s redraft the language and see if Big Mass would have kittens:

“identify and recommend qualified American Christians for appointive positions at all levels of government, including boards and commissions.”

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