Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6d

“Enforce our election results” is an extraordinary claim for a private political organization, especially when its contingency plans include shutting intersections and disrupting ordinary people’s lives. Citizens can demonstrate against misconduct, but a movement’s confidence in its own righteousness cannot give it authority over the count, the courts, or everyone trying to get to work. Free DC should explain what evidence would trigger its response, who would make that decision, and how disputed claims would be tested before disruption begins. Its institutional sponsors deserve the same scrutiny. Democracy cannot become a contest in which the best-funded organizers claim the streets and treat everyone else’s freedom as leverage.

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Roger R Schweikert's avatar
Roger R Schweikert
6d

Natalie your reporting is continually so amazing. Once again I hope you win the next Pulitzer Prize as the best journalist in the country. Keep up the great work.

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