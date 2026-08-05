Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Rand M. Voorhies, MD's avatar
Rand M. Voorhies, MD
6h

Natalie, you are not only reporting history, you are going to help remake future history. You are an American Patriot Hero.

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Thomas Peariso's avatar
Thomas Peariso
5h

Always on top of things you be safe out there

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