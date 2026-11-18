“Quiet, persuasive, defection-oriented work.”

That is how an overseas strategy summit described one method for pulling insiders away from governments it considers to be sliding toward authoritarianism. Its published participant list put leaders of Democracy Forward and CREW alongside foreign organizers with experience in political resistance.

The gathering was scheduled for October 21–25 at Schloss Leopoldskron in Salzburg, Austria. Its format was explicitly “off-the-record” and governed by the Chatham House Rule.

And the project extends beyond the midterms. Salzburg Global’s Democracy Resilience Forumis a two-year initiative spanning 2026 and 2027, designed to connect leaders across countries and professions so they can exchange tactics, resources, and strategy.

The Democratic connections

The October roster listed Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward, whose board is chaired by Marc Elias, the Democratic election lawyer.

Democracy Forward describes its work as combining litigation, policy, public education, and regulatory engagement. In a statement responding to Trump’s actions against lawyers, Perryman cast the legal profession as a vehicle for Americans to challenge the administration. Its presence on the roster therefore connects the forum to an organization already fighting Trump in court.

Also listed was Donald Sherman, CREW’s president and CEO. His official biographyidentifies him as a former special assistant to President Biden on the White House Domestic Policy Council. He also worked for the House Oversight Committee under Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings and served as senior counsel on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Those credentials put White House policy and congressional oversight experience inside the network described by the organizer.

The published October roster places American legal and advocacy leaders alongside foreign organizers. A roster establishes who was listed; it is not a transcript or independent attendance record. Source .

Among the foreign names was Breza Race Maksimovic, identified as a director of Serbia’s CANVAS. Her biography describes more than two decades supporting civic movements and work on education, research, and strategy across authoritarian systems, political transitions, and countries experiencing democratic erosion.

Maria Stephan, another listed participant, brings a direct connection between overseas resistance work and American organizing. Her biography identifies her as a former State Department lead foreign affairs officer who founded the U.S. Institute of Peace’s nonviolent-action program. She now co-leads the Horizons Project and trains with Freedom Trainers.

Court fights and insider pressure

The October agenda examined how quiet outreach to insiders could interact with public protests, boycotts, and strikes. It identified businesses, security services, and civil servants as sources of cooperation that keep governments functioning. The stated goal was to assess how different approaches could reinforce each other—and when pressure could backfire.

A report published in July about the forum’s inaugural April session offers a clearer look at its approach to the courts:

“Strategic litigation can stall and resist autocratic measures”

The report presented lawsuits as tools for public exposure as well as legal victories. It recommended a more active judicial role and suggested that lower courts could provide a defense where higher courts were compromised, or vice versa.

It also urged planning for “what comes after an autocratic government is replaced.”

These were broad recommendations from a multinational forum. The report said the April discussions concerned democratic institutions rather than particular policy issues, and distinguished different national circumstances. It identified developments in the United States as a particular concern.

Abrams made the Trump connection explicit

Stacey Abrams attended the April session. In an interview conducted there by Austria’s Der Standard and republished by Salzburg Global, she described what a Democratic congressional victory could accomplish.

Winning even one chamber, she argued, would allow Democrats to restrain the administration’s power and halt what she characterized as democratic erosion.

“Trump is not the architect of autocracy; he is a symptom.”

Abrams argued that the ideology she opposed predated Trump and would outlast him, pointing to Project 2025. Her comments give a specifically American partisan application to the forum’s broader discussion of resisting authoritarianism and preparing for political change.

Stacey Abrams, left, at the earlier April 2026 Salzburg session. This photograph is not from the October summit. Photo: Richard Schabetsberger / Salzburg Global. Source .

The money behind the network

The David and Lucile Packard Foundation’s grant database lists a $350,000 award in 2026 specifically for core support of the Democracy Resilience Forum.

Packard’s $350,000 grant specifies the Democracy Resilience Forum. The separate $125,000 award displayed beneath it is not included in that figure. Source .

The MacArthur Foundation separately records a two-year, $400,000 grant in 2026 supporting both the forum and another Salzburg program, Patterns of Progress. The database does not disclose how much went to each, so the entire award cannot be counted as funding for this resistance forum.

The October event page also displays Open Society Foundations among its partners, alongside MacArthur and Packard. It does not specify an Open Society dollar amount.

The October session’s own partner panel. Partnership identification does not establish a particular grant amount. Source .

Together, the program’s stated duration and the multiyear grant record establish something more durable than a single overseas conference: an effort to keep lawyers, organizers, international practitioners, and philanthropists connected through 2027.