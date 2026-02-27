My work is free. If it matters to you, support it for just $5 a month.

For nearly two years, universities across the country cited federal public-health guidance to justify shutting down campuses while continuing to charge full tuition.

Now, several of those same institutions are hosting one of the most prominent figures connected to that federal pandemic apparatus.

Since stepping down from her longtime leadership role at the National Institutes of Health, Christine Grady — former chief of the NIH Clinical Center’s Department of Bioethics — has appeared on a steady circuit of elite university stages.

Grady is also the spouse of Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), whose agency’s pandemic guidance heavily influenced how colleges structured COVID-era shutdowns.

A review of public university event pages and institutional announcements shows the following speaking engagements:

April 22, 2021 — La Crosse, Wisconsin

Grady delivered a keynote address at “Nursing Research on the Green,” an ethics-focused nursing forum hosted by a coalition that included Viterbo University School of Nursing, Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System–Franciscan Healthcare, Sigma Theta Tau nursing chapters, and other regional health institutions.

March 2025 — College of the Holy Cross

Grady participated in a public residency event and campus discussion focused on bioethics and public trust in science.

September 4, 2025 — University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Grady headlined a Clinical Ethics / Neuroethics Grand Rounds event hosted by UNC’s Center for Bioethics and Department of Neurology.

December 9, 2025 — University of Pennsylvania

The Department of Medical Ethics & Health Policy at the Perelman School of Medicine invited Grady to speak in its Research Ethics and Policy Series.

April 8, 2026 — University of Michigan

Grady is scheduled to deliver the Bishop Lecture in Bioethics at the CHHASSEM Symposium.

June 10, 2026 — Georgetown University

Grady is listed as a speaker for the Intensive Bioethics Course (IBC 47), hosted by the Kennedy Institute of Ethics and the Pellegrino Center for Clinical Bioethics.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, federal guidance issued by agencies including NIAID and the NIH shaped the framework universities relied on when suspending in-person instruction. Colleges across the country moved students off campus, closed facilities, restricted campus access, and shifted to remote learning — while, in many cases, maintaining existing tuition structures.

Universities defending those decisions repeatedly cited federal public-health guidance as the basis for emergency action.

At the same time, the universities now hosting Grady are among the largest recipients of NIH research funding in the country.

Medical schools at University of Pennsylvania, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, University of Michigan, and Georgetown University collectively receive hundreds of millions — and in some cases over a billion — dollars annually in NIH grants across research programs.

That creates a structural dynamic: federal health agencies influence policy during a crisis; universities rely on those agencies for both guidance and substantial research dollars; those same universities then host senior figures from within that federal ecosystem in high-profile ethics forums.

