The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) is quietly developing an artificial intelligence system that could dramatically speed up asylum approvals worldwide.

While publicly marketed as an “efficiency tool” to identify bottlenecks in the refugee process, this AI system gives the UN something it has never had before: real-time control over the pace and volume of migration flows.

According to UNHCR, the AI is designed to:

Analyze global refugee case files in bulk.

Flag points in the process where applications stall.

Alert UN staff to “optimize” workflows in near real time.

Western countries are already under enormous political pressure to expand refugee intake quotas. This AI tool allows the UN to create surges.

Coordinating simultaneous case accelerations across multiple regions and timing these pushes to coincide with political debates over border policy Are just some of the ways these technologies could be weaponized.

Moreover, once embedded in UN operations, this system could be tuned to prioritize specific demographics or nationalities, shaping the cultural and political composition of incoming refugee waves.

“We are aiming at identifying the bottlenecks in the RSD process, and by doing so to devise strategies to tackle those bottlenecks,” UNHCR’s Adriana Rojas Arnaud explained.

“We’re looking into aggregate data processing times … to identify inefficiencies by identifying patterns and any issue-specific variables, for instance, that could have an impact on the length of the procedure.”

“As the project progresses, we expect to work with live data, so RSD officers will be able to actually look at data as cases are being processed,” Rojas said.