Natalie Winters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
daniel miller's avatar
daniel miller
Aug 9

Abolish the freaking UN already. Globalist trash.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Karloff's avatar
Karloff
Aug 9

UN = UnNecessary

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
48 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Natalie Winters
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture