The American Civil Liberties Union, Southern Poverty Law Center and Muslim Advocates are asking the United Nations to create a special mechanism to investigate alleged human rights violations inside the United States.

Their September 28 letter to UN human rights chief Volker Türk begins its demands:

“Recommend the appointment of a Special Rapporteur, Commission of Inquiry or Fact-Finding body”

The requested body would assemble an ongoing record of alleged abuses and preserve possibilities for future accountability. The groups also want Türk to visit the United States, issue an independent report and coordinate monitoring with existing UN experts.

The appeal is part of three coordinated lettersbacked by more than 60 organizations, according to the ACLU. They target the human rights chief, the president of the Human Rights Council and the foreign governments that sit on it.

What they accuse America of doing

The coalition’s letter to the council presidentcalls U.S. immigration enforcement a “mass and illegal detention and deportation scheme.” It also accuses the administration of a “dramatic crackdown on civil society organizations,” describing those groups as targets because of their human rights advocacy.

The letter to Türk alleges the “dismantling of voting rights” and the “criminalization of homelessness and poverty.” It also condemns prison labor, restrictions on reproductive rights and U.S. arms transfers to Israel.

In their appeal to foreign governments, the organizations single out “historic funding cuts and restructuring of public health coverage and nutrition assistance programs,” alleging that the changes threaten access to food and medical care. They characterize inequities involving water and control over food systems as “environmental racism.”

The same letter accuses the administration of expanding counterterrorism powers and surveillance to “repress expression of dissent.”

September 28 letter to Volker Türk, page 2: the coalition’s allegations and four requested actions. Full page, unedited. Read original document.

Asking foreign governments to act

In their letter to council member states, the groups ask foreign governments to mandate independent reporting by Türk’s office and ensure UN procedures address consequences for refusing to cooperate.

They also urge governments to publicly rebuke Washington and submit questions about America’s human rights record. The council’s 2026 membership includes China and Cuba, alongside countries including France, Japan and the United Kingdom.

A separate letter to council president Sidharto Reza Suryodipuro proposes a dedicated debate involving independent experts and advocacy groups, followed by recommendations for escalating the response—including a special rapporteur or fact-finding body.

September 28 letter to Human Rights Council member states, page 2: requests for foreign-government action. Full page, unedited. Read original document.

The coalition points those governments toward 155 civil-society reports submitted in 2025, saying 60 were updated in April 2026. Its signatories include the Guttmacher Institute, the National Lawyers Guild’s International Committee and university law clinics, as well as the ACLU, SPLC and Muslim Advocates.

September 28 letter to Volker Türk, page 3: signatories including the ACLU, Muslim Advocates and Southern Poverty Law Center. Full page, unedited. Read original document.

The policy demands behind the campaign

Some coalition members have already submitted detailed proposals for what Washington should change.

An April 2026 submission by the Center for Constitutional Rights, Muslim Advocates, Georgetown Law’s Center on Privacy & Technology and other partners asks UN member states to demand that the United States resume funding UN bodies and agencies.

It also calls for dismantling the Board of Peace, which the authors portray as undermining the UN system, and rescinding National Security Presidential Memorandum 7, arguing that its domestic-terrorism provisions enable the targeting of political dissent.

The same submission asks for an end to terrorism designations against civil-society organizations where there is no clear legal basis, specifically citing efforts targeting the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

A March 2027 target

The pressure continued after September.

An October 29 joint statement backed by the ACLU, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and others urged the council to respond to another American no-show with a human rights briefing that includes advocacy organizations and affected individuals.

After Washington skipped its November 10 review, Human Rights Watch reiterated that demand, specifying the council’s March 2027 session.

Raskin and McGovern demand scrutiny

On November 10, Democratic Reps. Jamie Raskin and Jim McGovern demanded that Trump reverse the boycott, arguing that America cannot credibly challenge China’s human rights record while refusing examination of its own.

“The American people demand scrutiny.”

Their statement says the United States participated in previous reviews, including during Trump’s first term. It supports returning to the Universal Periodic Review, the process that examines every UN member’s record.