TikTok Teams Up with USAID-Funded Fact-Checker to Police Elections
What starts as “fact-checking” in Moldova could soon be used to silence dissent in America
23 hrs ago
•
Natalie Winters
30
5
August 2025
The Secret Ukraine Grants That Prove Washington Is Building Its Next Forever War
The 'Reconstruction' grants are already here...
Aug 13
•
Natalie Winters
72
2
Leaked Training Catches Anti-Trump Operatives Plotting Bureaucratic Sabotage
The secret playbook to infiltrate agencies and recruit insiders - without anyone noticing.
Aug 12
•
Natalie Winters
152
30
AI-Fueled Migration: UN Develops Tool to Expedite Refugee Processing
Weapon of mass migration incoming…
Aug 9
•
Natalie Winters
58
50
Your Tax Dollars Are Doxxing ICE Agents and Sabotaging Deportation Raids.
Law and (Dis)order.
Aug 8
•
Natalie Winters
94
16
Top Obama Lawyer Norm Eisen Admits Plotting Color Revolution Against Trump.
He actually said this on air?
Aug 6
•
Natalie Winters
82
1
UN Global Pollution Treaty EXPOSED: A Trojan Horse for Censorship And Economic Control
It's now misinformation to question climate change data.
Aug 6
•
Natalie Winters
71
22
Is a Chikungunya Pandemic in the Making? The Fauci, Gates, and Wuhan Links You Need to Know.
Here we go again...
Aug 5
•
Natalie Winters
53
14
EXPOSED: How Americans Are Secretly Helping China Take Over U.S. Land
Meet the secret alliance enabling China’s farmland conquest.
Aug 5
•
Natalie Winters
194
State-Sponsored Sabotage: How the Deep State Ran a Color Revolution Against Trump
In this video, I break down how career bureaucrats at USAID and the State Department — backed by a legacy of CIA-linked regime change tactics — work to…
Aug 4
•
Natalie Winters
58
4
5:17
The CCP Is Inside the Fed: Shocking New Evidence of Chinese Infiltration at America’s Central Bank
A decade-long infiltration campaign by the Chinese Communist Party has penetrated the Federal Reserve—coercing employees, stealing sensitive data, and…
Aug 4
•
Natalie Winters
276
45
