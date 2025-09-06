Natalie Winters

August 2025

The Secret Ukraine Grants That Prove Washington Is Building Its Next Forever War
The 'Reconstruction' grants are already here...
  
Leaked Training Catches Anti-Trump Operatives Plotting Bureaucratic Sabotage
The secret playbook to infiltrate agencies and recruit insiders - without anyone noticing.
  
AI-Fueled Migration: UN Develops Tool to Expedite Refugee Processing
Weapon of mass migration incoming…
  
Your Tax Dollars Are Doxxing ICE Agents and Sabotaging Deportation Raids.
Law and (Dis)order.
  
Top Obama Lawyer Norm Eisen Admits Plotting Color Revolution Against Trump.
He actually said this on air?
  
UN Global Pollution Treaty EXPOSED: A Trojan Horse for Censorship And Economic Control
It's now misinformation to question climate change data.
  
Is a Chikungunya Pandemic in the Making? The Fauci, Gates, and Wuhan Links You Need to Know.
Here we go again...
  
EXPOSED: How Americans Are Secretly Helping China Take Over U.S. Land
Meet the secret alliance enabling China’s farmland conquest.
  
State-Sponsored Sabotage: How the Deep State Ran a Color Revolution Against Trump
In this video, I break down how career bureaucrats at USAID and the State Department — backed by a legacy of CIA-linked regime change tactics — work to…
  
The CCP Is Inside the Fed: Shocking New Evidence of Chinese Infiltration at America’s Central Bank
A decade-long infiltration campaign by the Chinese Communist Party has penetrated the Federal Reserve—coercing employees, stealing sensitive data, and…
  
